Tcwp LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Price Performance

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

NYSE LEN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

