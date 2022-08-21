Tcwp LLC Takes $52,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 231,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BBUS opened at $75.95 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.