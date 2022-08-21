Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Several analysts have commented on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

