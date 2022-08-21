Tcwp LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,785,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,972,000 after purchasing an additional 860,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,203,000 after buying an additional 575,568 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 513,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,576,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $49.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

