Tcwp LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.