Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.