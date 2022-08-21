Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 975 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.3 %

CarGurus stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

