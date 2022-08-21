Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $700,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

