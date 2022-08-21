The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,526 shares of company stock worth $533,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $368.58 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $611.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

