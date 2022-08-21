The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

