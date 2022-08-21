The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $26.66 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $934.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

