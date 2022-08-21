The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,903,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 245,021 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

