Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.