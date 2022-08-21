Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $188,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,754,000 after buying an additional 543,704 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

