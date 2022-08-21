Toronto Dominion Bank Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 396,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

