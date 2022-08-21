Toronto Dominion Bank Has $148,000 Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Futu were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $26,699,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 478,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Futu Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.