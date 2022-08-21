Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 678,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilray Stock Down 7.2 %

TLRY opened at $3.74 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TLRY. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

