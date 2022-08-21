Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,601,000 after buying an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,447,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $54.08 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
