Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,601,000 after buying an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,447,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $54.08 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

