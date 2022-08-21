Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.20. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

