Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after buying an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NetEase by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,009,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in NetEase by 12,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after purchasing an additional 925,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $84.70 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

