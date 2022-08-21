Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 495 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upped their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.