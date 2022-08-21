Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 538 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,454,000 after acquiring an additional 236,090 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 210.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 510,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

