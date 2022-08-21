Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 990 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vontier by 51.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

Vontier Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

