Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

