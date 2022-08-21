Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,043 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

