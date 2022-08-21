Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 340 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

