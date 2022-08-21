Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 680 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. State Street Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,800,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,221,000 after buying an additional 240,132 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after buying an additional 434,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,167,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

