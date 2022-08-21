Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.69 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.4 %

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

