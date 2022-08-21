Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.83 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

