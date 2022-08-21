Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

