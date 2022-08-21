Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.87 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $7,011,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ashland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

