Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.89 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

