Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

