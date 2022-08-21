Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,273,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays cut their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

