Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 608 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

