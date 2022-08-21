Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

