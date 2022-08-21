Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 38.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:QS opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,376,859 shares of company stock worth $16,609,072. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.