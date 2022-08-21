Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 230,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $286.57 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $289.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $4,109,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

