Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,975 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 25.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 142,497 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

