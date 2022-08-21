Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

