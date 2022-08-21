United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 1,555 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 10.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

