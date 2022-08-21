UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 1,946.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in UWM by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UWM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM Announces Dividend

NYSE UWMC opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.