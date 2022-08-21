Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.93.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

