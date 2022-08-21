Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 16,544 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks bought 2,000 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

