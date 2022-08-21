Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,002 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after acquiring an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

