Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 65,123 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 388.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

