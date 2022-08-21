Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $30,864,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $4,701,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $19,944,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $6,541,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,925,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,625 shares of company stock worth $14,801,248 over the last three months.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.6 %

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

ROLLP opened at $123.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.