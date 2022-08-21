Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

