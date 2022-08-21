Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,726 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock worth $5,812,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.