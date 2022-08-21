Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 17,558 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

